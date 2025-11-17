Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility and Earnings Report for November 17 - 21

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Mon Nov 17, 6:00AM CST Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
New York Stock Exchange NYSE by Rabbimichoel via Pixabay
New York Stock Exchange NYSE by Rabbimichoel via Pixabay

It’s a big week for earnings this week with Nvidia and some key retail names taking center stage. This week we have Nvidia (NVDA), Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Lowes (LOW), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Medtronic (MDT) and Pdd Holdings (PDD) all reporting.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

TCOM – 6.2%

 

Tuesday

HD – 4.4%

PDD – 6.7%

MDT – 3.8% 

BIDU – 7.8%

 

Wednesday

NVDA – 7.7%

PANW – 7.6%

LOW – 5.1%

TGT – 9.9%

 

Thursday

WMT – 5.1%

INTU – 6.6%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

CRWV -16.3% vs 16.1% expected

OXY +0.1% vs 4.6% expected

B +5.2% vs 6.3% expected

SE -8.2% vs 11.4% expected

NU +1.5% vs 8.2% expected

CSCO +4.6% vs 5.7% expected

JD -1.7% vs 6.9% expected

DIS -7.8% vs 7.5% expected

AMAT -3.3% vs 7.0% expected

Overall, there were 7 out of 9 that stayed within the expected range. Only 4 out of 9 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

APLD, TSLA, B, NVDA, MSTR and MRNA all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

A table of numbers and symbols AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NVDA . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 90.20 +0.30 +0.33%
Target Corp
MSTR 194.37 -5.38 -2.69%
Strategy Inc
NVDA 187.08 -3.09 -1.62%
Nvidia Corp
B 37.00 -0.03 -0.08%
Barrick Mining Corp
PDD 132.68 +1.73 +1.32%
Pdd Holdings Inc
TSLA 398.66 -5.69 -1.41%
Tesla Inc
LOW 228.50 +0.65 +0.29%
Lowe's Companies
APLD 23.80 +0.15 +0.63%
Applied Digital Corp
HD 362.50 +0.14 +0.04%
Home Depot
MDT 96.00 +0.13 +0.14%
Medtronic Inc
MRNA 24.73 -0.04 -0.16%
Moderna Inc
WMT 102.46 -0.02 -0.02%
Walmart Inc
PANW 205.00 -0.25 -0.12%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot