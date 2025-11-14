Do Wall Street Analysts Like Masco Stock?

Masco Corporation (MAS), headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, provides home improvement and building products. Valued at $13 billion by market cap, the company’s products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders’ hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

Shares of this branded home improvement and building products leader have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MAS has declined 22% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.6%. In 2025, MAS stock is down 14.8%, compared to the SPX’s 14.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MAS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 10.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

MAS' underperformance is due to elevated tariffs, commodity cost pressures, and weak demand in DIY paint and plumbing categories.

On Oct. 29, MAS shares closed down by 4.7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.97 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $1.02. The company’s revenue was $1.92 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.94 billion. MAS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.90 to $3.95.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAS’ EPS to decline 4.4% to $3.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 22 analysts covering MAS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, 15 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 5, Argus analyst Chris Graja kept a “Buy” rating on MAS and lowered the price target to $80, implying a potential upside of 29.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $74.17 represents a 20% premium to MAS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 37.5%.