Do Wall Street Analysts Like Emerson Electric Stock?

With a market cap of $83.9 billion , Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) is a global leader in automation, delivering innovative solutions to address complex technology challenges. The company is engineering the autonomous future by helping customers optimize operations and accelerate innovation.

Shares of the process control manufacturer have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EMR stock has risen 2.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 17.7% . However, shares of the company have gained 12.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 9.4% return.

Zooming in further, shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 18.3% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Emerson Electric has underperformed over the past year mainly due to slower sales growth and geopolitical disruptions, particularly the Middle East conflict, along with weakness in Europe and Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and soft demand from China’s chemical industry.

Nevertheless, the stock rose 6.9% following its Q2 2026 results on May 5 as adjusted EPS of $1.54 and a 27.6% adjusted segment EBITDA margin exceeded expectations , underlying orders grew 5%, backlog increased 9% year-over-year to $8.2 billion, and book-to-bill reached 1.07. Despite cutting full-year sales growth guidance to 4.5% due to a 1-point Middle East conflict headwind, the company raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $6.45 - $6.55.

Investor confidence was further supported by strong growth in key businesses, including 18% YoY Software & Systems orders, 41% Ovation orders, and continued mid-single-digit order momentum, alongside expectations for roughly $100 million of Middle East rebuild opportunities and stronger second-half performance.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect EMR's adjusted EPS to grow 8.2% year-over-year to $6.49. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," nine "Holds,” and one "Moderate Sell."

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 2, Bernstein maintained a “Buy” rating on Emerson Electric and set a $175 price target.

The mean price target of $163.88 represents a 9.4% premium to EMR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $191 suggests a 27.5% potential upside.