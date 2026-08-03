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Soybeans Falling on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with Monday AM losses of 8 to 9 cents. Futures posted 1 to 5 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Friday. August was down 76 cents on the week, with November dropping 66 cents. November still managed a 43 ¾ cent gain on the month. Open interest on Friday was down just 812 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 1/2 cents at $11.41 1/4. Soymeal futures were $1.90 to $3.50 lower across most contracts, with August falling $19.10 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down 11 to 123 points in the front months, with August down 721 points for last week. There were 50 deliveries against August soybeans issued on Friday night, all by the Bunde house account. August bean oil had 627 deliveries issued.

Reports from over the weekend suggest China purchased 14-16 cargoes of US soybeans on Friday.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding another 30,101 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 28. The net long was 155,001 contracts by Tuesday. 

June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocks are seen at 2.025 billion lbs. 

Chinese state firm Sinograin sold 249,000 MT of the 501,000 MT of imported soybeans offered on Friday’s sale.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.72, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.41 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.70 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.27 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4012 -0.0119 -0.10%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 67.54 +0.64 +0.96%
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ZMZ26 319.9 -1.3 -0.40%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.2544 -0.0306 -0.27%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1186-0 -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1168-2 -3-6 -0.32%
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ZSU26 1168-2 -2-4 -0.21%
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