Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Allstate Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 45 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Allstate Corp location - by Brett_Hondow via iStock
Allstate Corp location - by Brett_Hondow via iStock

With a market cap of $54.7 billion, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a leading property-casualty insurer and the largest publicly held personal lines carrier in the U.S., offering a variety of insurance and investment products. It operates across multiple segments and distributes its products through agents, call centers, retailers, and digital platforms.

The insurance giant's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ALL stock has risen 5.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 14.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 8.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.5% gain. 

In addition, shares of the Northbrook, Illinois-based company have also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF7.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Allstate rose 1.7% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 5 as adjusted EPS of $11.17 surged from $3.91 a year ago and beat estimates, reflecting strong operational recovery. The company’s pretax income jumped to $4.8 billion from $1.4 billion, driven by a 13.5% decline in total costs and expenses and a sharp reduction in catastrophe losses to $558 million from $1.7 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect ALL’s adjusted EPS to surge 51.4% year-over-year to $27.73. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 7, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Allstate to $216 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $239.10 represents a 14.3% premium to ALL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $300 suggests a 43.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALL 209.73 +0.52 +0.25%
Allstate Corp
XLF 53.37 -0.30 -0.56%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,794.08 -56.84 -0.83%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 5
Circle Stock Enters Oversold Territory on Earnings Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot