Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Home Depot Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 43 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Home Depot, Inc_ location by- Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Home Depot, Inc_ location by- Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $376.6 billion, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is the world’s largest home-improvement retailer, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. It operates a nationwide network of big-box stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, offering a broad range of products for home renovation, construction, gardening, and maintenance, including building materials, tools, appliances, and décor.

This home improvement giant has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of HD have declined 3.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 18.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 1.5%, compared to SPX’s 15.1% uptick. 

However, zooming in further, HD has outpaced the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s (ITB16.9% loss over the past 52 weeks and 4.4% fall in 2025. 

www.barchart.com

Home Depot’s stock gained 3.2% on Aug. 19 after releasing Q2 2025 results despite adjusted EPS of $4.68 and revenue of $45.28 billion falling short of estimates. The market responded positively to the retailer’s 4.9% year-over-year sales growth, a 1.4% lift in U.S. comparable sales, and management’s upbeat commentary about ongoing strength in smaller home-improvement projects.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2026, analysts expect HD’s EPS to decline 1.5% year over year to $15.01. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 25 “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” nine “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration has been consistent over the past few months.   

On Sept. 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot with an “Outperform” rating and a $497 price target, marking Spencer Hanus’s first recommendation on the stock.

The mean price target of $437.76 represents a 14.3% premium from HD’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $497 suggests an upside potential of 29.7%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
ITB 98.84 +0.14 +0.14%
US Home Construction Ishares ETF
HD 383.08 +4.73 +1.25%
Home Depot

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 5
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot