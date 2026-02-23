Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on W.W. Grainger Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
W_W_ Grainger Inc_ storefront-by ZikG via Shutterstock
W_W_ Grainger Inc_ storefront-by ZikG via Shutterstock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services. Valued at $53.6 billion by market cap, the company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, packaging, material handling, adhesives, safety, janitorial, electrical, and metalworking equipment.

Shares of this MRO giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. GWW has gained 10% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13%. However, in 2026, GWW stock is up 11.7%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GWW’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 28.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 14.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, GWW shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $9.44 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $9.43. The company’s revenue was $4.43 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $4.40 billion. GWW expects full-year EPS in the range of $42.25 to $44.75, and revenue in the range of $18.7 billion to $19.1 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect GWW’s EPS to grow 10.6% to $43.66 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering GWW stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 20, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Guy Hardwick maintained a “Sell” rating on GWW and set a price target of $1,044.

While GWW currently trades above its mean price target of $1,105.50, the Street-high price target of $1,300 suggests an upside potential of 15.3%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 25.99 +0.08 +0.31%
Barclays Plc ADR
XLI 177.23 +0.89 +0.50%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GWW 1,127.07 -0.66 -0.06%
W.W. Grainger
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot