Wheat Bulls Rallying into Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
The wheat complex is posting Friday strength at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are up 5 to 8 cents higher on Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 4 cents in the front months at midday.

Dryness is expected in much of wheat country across the US in the next week.

European Commission raised their EU wheat production total by 0.8 MMT to 133.4 MMT. Ending stocks were left at 10.8 MMT. FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s winter wheat crop at 67% planted as of 10/27, up 11 percentage points from the week prior. A South Korean mill importer purchased 40,300 MT of Canadian wheat in their tender on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/4, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.34 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.53 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.73 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 536-6 +7-6 +1.47%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 524-0 +11-0 +2.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5175 +0.0125 +0.23%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 533-4 +9-2 +1.76%
Wheat
ZWH26 548-2 +7-6 +1.43%
Wheat

