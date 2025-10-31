Barchart.com
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Gilead Sciences Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

Gilead Sciences, Inc_ logo and vials -by Melnikov Dmitriy via Shutterstock
Valued at $147.4 billion by market cap, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is a leading U.S. biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Foster City, California. The company specializes in treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B and C, COVID-19, and other serious infectious diseases, along with oncology and inflammatory diseases as growing focus areas. 

Shares of this HIV giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GILD has gained 34.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.4%. In 2025, GILD stock is up 28.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 16% rise on a YTD basis. 

The outperformance also extends relative to sector peers. The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) has climbed 9.8% over the past year, and while it has delivered a strong 15.7% gain so far this year, it still trails Gilead’s double-digit YTD rally.

Gilead has outperformed the market over the past year, thanks to steady growth in its HIV drugs, rising sales of newer therapies, an attractive valuation compared to peers, and improved earnings guidance, all of which have boosted investor confidence.

On Oct. 30, Gilead Science posted Q3 2025 earnings, and its shares dropped marginally. It reported total revenues of $7.8 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year. Product sales were $7.3 billion, down 2% year-over-year, while product sales excluding its COVID-19 antiviral (Veklury) rose 4% to $7.1 billion. The company delivered a strong profit beat, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 versus $2.02 a year ago, powered by continued strength in its HIV portfolio, particularly Biktarvy and Descovy, and growth in liver-disease treatments.

For FY2025, the management projects product sales to be between $28.4 billion and $28.7 billion, excluding Veklury product sales, which are expected to be between $27.4 billion and $27.7 billion, and non-GAAP EPS to be between $8.05 and $8.25.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GILD’s EPS to grow 74.7% to $8.07 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 29 analysts covering GILD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Oct. 11, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Mohit Bansal reiterated his “Buy” rating on Gilead Sciences and kept a $140 price target.

The mean price target of $128.42 represents an 8.4% premium to GILD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $145 suggests an upside potential of 22.4%.


