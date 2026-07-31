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Johnson Controls Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Johnson Controls International plc factory sign-by jetcityimage via iStock
Johnson Controls International plc factory sign-by jetcityimage via iStock

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), headquartered in Cork, Ireland, engineers, manufactures, commissions, and retrofits building products and systems. With a market cap of $87.8 billion, the company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions.

Shares of this engineering giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. JCI has gained 39.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.9%. In 2026, JCI stock is up 21.4%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.7% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, JCI’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 1.3% over the past year. Moreover, JCI’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.2% returns over the same time frame.

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JCI has outperformed primarily by capitalizing on the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers and mission-critical infrastructure, which has triggered massive demand for its Applied HVAC cooling systems, building automation, and smart security solutions. This structural tailwind pushed organic order growth up nearly 30% year over year, driving a record backlog exceeding $21 billion. At the same time, strong execution on high-margin service contracts, pricing power, and operational productivity gains have steadily expanded EBITA margins and fueled double-digit adjusted EPS growth. This robust fundamental performance enabled management to repeatedly raise full-year guidance, solidifying investor confidence in JCI as a key industrial beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom.

On Jul. 29, JCI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $6.6 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.5%. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.42 surpassed analyst estimates of $1.30.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect JCI’s EPS to grow 35.1% to $5.08 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering JCI stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 6, Bernstein maintained a “Buy” rating on JCI, with a price target of $176, implying a potential upside of 22.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $156.81 represents a 9% premium to JCI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $180 suggests an upside potential of 25.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JCI 144.91 +1.03 +0.72%
Johnson Controls Intl
XHB 103.60 -0.92 -0.88%
S&P Homebuilders SPDR
$SPX 7,444.72 +7.09 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index

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