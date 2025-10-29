Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Apple Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock

Apple Inc. (AAPL), headquartered in Cupertino, California, is experiencing record growth, driven by strong sales of its latest iPhone models and expanding services revenue. The company's market capitalization is presently very close to the $4 trillion mark ($3.99 trillion to be precise), driven by continual innovation in hardware, software, and artificial intelligence (AI). Apple is also increasing U.S. manufacturing investments as part of its $600 billion commitment, strengthening its supply chain and technological leadership.

Apple is a Wall Street darling and has coveted this position for a long time. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 15.3%, while it is up by 7.4% year-to-date (YTD). On Oct. 28, it hit an all-time high of $269.89 and reached a market value of $4 trillion, before closing marginally below that level. This move was driven by the huge popularity of its new iPhones

Despite these gains, the stock has broadly underperformed the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 18.3% over the past 52 weeks and 17.2% YTD. Turning our focus to the company’s own tech sector, we see that the stock has underperformed here as well, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is up 31.2% over the past 52 weeks and 29.9% YTD.

www.barchart.com

On July 31, Apple reported a stellar third quarter (the quarter that ended on June 28). The company’s revenue grew 9.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $94.04 billion, beating the $89.53 billion Wall Street analysts had expected. Its quarterly EPS was $1.57, up 12.1% YOY and higher than the $1.43 expected. 

CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple recorded double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac, and Services, with expansion observed in all segments. Despite this, the stock dropped 2.5% on Aug. 1 amid tariff concerns. Apple reported that it expects to incur about $1.10 billion in tariff costs in Q4. 

For the fiscal year to be reported, which ended in September 2025 (set to be reported on Oct. 30 after the market closes), Wall Street analysts expect Apple’s EPS to grow 9% YOY to $7.36 on a diluted basis, and increase by 6.8% to $7.86 in fiscal 2026. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all four trailing quarters.

Among the 41 Wall Street analysts covering Apple’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 14 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings. The ratings configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 22 “Strong Buy” ratings now, up from 19 previously.

www.barchart.com

Post the launch of its new iPhone series, Apple has received some notable price target upgrades. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lifted the stock’s price target from $280 to $290, while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on its shares.  Baird analyst William Power also raised the price target from $230 to $280, while keeping an “Outperform” rating. 

Apple’s mean price target of $255.09 indicates a 5.2% downside over current market prices. However, the Street-high price target of $315 implies a potential upside of 17.1%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 270.42 +1.42 +0.53%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,912.49 +21.60 +0.31%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 305.14 +3.18 +1.05%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted After Record Rally, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot