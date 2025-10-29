Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed Early on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Wheat is showing mixed action on Wednesday. The wheat complex closed higher across the three exchanges on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat posted 3 to 5 1/2 cent gains on the session. Open interest was down 6,475 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures were 5 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures saw 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cent gains at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress report was not reported this week due to the continued government shutdown, with the trade looking for 84% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 10/26. 

Precip over the next week will be limited in the Plain, with the parts of SRW area getting some rainfall of 1-2 inches.

European Commission data estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 6.25 MMT from July 1 to October 26. That lags behind the 7.92 MMT in the same period last year. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29, up 3 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.45 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.20, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38, up 6 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.62 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 537-6 -0-2 -0.05%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 520-4 +0-4 +0.10%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6200 +0.0025 +0.04%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 528-2 -0-6 -0.14%
Wheat
ZWH26 544-6 -1-0 -0.18%
Wheat

