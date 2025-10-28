Barchart.com
Adobe's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Adobe Inc logo on computer-by DANIEL CONSTANTE via Shutterstock
San Jose, California-based Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a leader in digital media and digital experience solutions, empowering individuals and businesses to create, manage, and optimize content across all platforms. Valued at a market cap of $149.8 billion, the company is best known for its industry-defining products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Acrobat, and Adobe Express. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Dec. 10. 

Before this event, analysts expect this photo and video editing software provider to report a profit of $4.39 per share, up 7.9% from $4.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $4.29 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus estimates by 1.9%. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Adobe to report a profit of $17.02 per share, representing a 14.2% increase from $14.90 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.4% year-over-year to $19.30 in fiscal 2026. 

Adobe has declined 25.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.3% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK31.2% uptick over the same time frame.

On Sep. 11, ADBE delivered better-than-expected Q3 results. Due to an 11.8% rise in subscription revenue, the company’s total revenue improved 10.7% from the year-ago quarter to $6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.5%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $5.31 grew 14.2% year-over-year, topping analyst expectations by 2.7%. Additionally, noting this strong momentum, the company raised its fiscal 2025 revenue and EPS guidance. Yet, its shares plunged marginally in the following trading session. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Adobe’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 37 analysts covering the stock, 22 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy," 11 suggest "Hold,” and two advise "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for Adobe is $467.91, implying a 30% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,890.89 +15.73 +0.23%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 301.96 +2.96 +0.99%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ADBE 359.91 +2.11 +0.59%
Adobe Systems Inc

