Earnings Preview: What To Expect From lululemon athletica's Report

With a market cap of $21.5 billion , lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) designs, distributes, and retails technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women and men under the lululemon brand. The company operates globally through a mix of company-operated stores, e-commerce, and innovative retail formats like pop-ups and re-commerce programs.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect lululemon athletica to report an EPS of $2.22 , down 22.7% from $2.87 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the athletic apparel maker to report an EPS of $12.90, a 11.9% drop from $14.64 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to rise 1.2% year-over-year to $13.05 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of lululemon athletica have tumbled 42.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.1% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) 19.9% increase over the period.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q2 2025 EPS of $3.10 on Sept. 4, shares of Lululemon plunged 18.6% the next day. Lululemon cut its annual revenue forecast to $10.85 billion - $11.0 billion and EPS guidance to $12.77 - $12.97, citing weak U.S. sales , product missteps, and $240 million in expected tariff-related hits to gross profit.