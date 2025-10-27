Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From TJX Companies’ Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 41 seconds ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
TJX Companies, Inc_ storefront by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
TJX Companies, Inc_ storefront by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. With a market cap of nearly $157.9 billion, TJX Companies operates through Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments.

The apparel retailer is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the event, TJX is expected to report a profit of $1.21 per share, up 6.1% from $1.14 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2026, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to come in at $4.64, up 8.9% from $4.26 reported in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to further grow by 8.6% year-over-year to $5.04 per share.

www.barchart.com

TJX stock prices have surged 24.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY18.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

TJX Companies’ stock prices gained 2.7% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q2 results on Aug. 20. The quarter was marked with solid 4% comparable sales growth and improved efficiency, leading to expansion in margins. TJX’s topline came in at $14.4 billion, up 6.9% year-over-year and 2.3% above the Street’s expectations. Further, driven by expansion in gross margin and a slight drop in SG&A expenses as a percentage of topline, the company’s net income surged 13.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, and its EPS of $1.10 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.9%.

Analysts remain extremely optimistic about the stock’s prospects. TJX has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.” Its mean price target of $152.49 suggests a modest 7.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TJX 141.91 -0.49 -0.34%
TJX Companies
XLY 237.66 -0.71 -0.30%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,791.69 +53.25 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 2
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 3
This ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stock Is Riding the AI Server Boom to New Highs
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot