What to Expect From TJX Companies’ Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. With a market cap of nearly $157.9 billion , TJX Companies operates through Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments.

The apparel retailer is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the event, TJX is expected to report a profit of $1.21 per share , up 6.1% from $1.14 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2026, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to come in at $4.64, up 8.9% from $4.26 reported in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to further grow by 8.6% year-over-year to $5.04 per share.

TJX stock prices have surged 24.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.9% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 18.7% returns over the same time frame.

TJX Companies’ stock prices gained 2.7% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q2 results on Aug. 20. The quarter was marked with solid 4% comparable sales growth and improved efficiency, leading to expansion in margins. TJX’s topline came in at $14.4 billion, up 6.9% year-over-year and 2.3% above the Street’s expectations. Further, driven by expansion in gross margin and a slight drop in SG&A expenses as a percentage of topline, the company’s net income surged 13.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, and its EPS of $1.10 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.9%.