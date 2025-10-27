What to Expect From TJX Companies’ Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. With a market cap of nearly $157.9 billion, TJX Companies operates through Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments.
The apparel retailer is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the event, TJX is expected to report a profit of $1.21 per share, up 6.1% from $1.14 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For the full fiscal 2026, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to come in at $4.64, up 8.9% from $4.26 reported in fiscal 2025. In fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to further grow by 8.6% year-over-year to $5.04 per share.
TJX stock prices have surged 24.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 18.7% returns over the same time frame.
TJX Companies’ stock prices gained 2.7% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q2 results on Aug. 20. The quarter was marked with solid 4% comparable sales growth and improved efficiency, leading to expansion in margins. TJX’s topline came in at $14.4 billion, up 6.9% year-over-year and 2.3% above the Street’s expectations. Further, driven by expansion in gross margin and a slight drop in SG&A expenses as a percentage of topline, the company’s net income surged 13.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, and its EPS of $1.10 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.9%.
Analysts remain extremely optimistic about the stock’s prospects. TJX has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.” Its mean price target of $152.49 suggests a modest 7.5% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.