Church & Dwight's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 51 minutes ago Columnist

Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock
Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ baking soda by- ThamKC via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $21.1 billion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods companies. Known for iconic brands such as ARM & HAMMER, Trojan, and OxiClean, the company is driven by a culture of shared energy, innovation, and commitment to quality products consumers can rely on for generations. It is set to release its fiscal Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, Oct. 31.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the Ewing, New Jersey-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.73, a 7.6% decrease from $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. However, the company holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the maker of household and personal products to report adjusted EPS of $3.46, marginally up from $3.44 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 7.5% year-over-year to $3.72 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Church & Dwight have dipped 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLP3.2% decline over the same time frame. 

Shares of Church & Dwight recovered marginally on Aug. 1 as the company delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.94 and revenues of $1.51 billion. Strength in Consumer International sales and continued momentum in e-commerce, which accounted for 23% of consumer sales, helped offset softness in the Consumer Domestic segment. 

Analysts' consensus view on CHD stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy," eight give a "Hold," and four have a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Church & Dwight is $98.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.6% from current levels. 


