What to Expect From Insulet's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD), headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, operates as an innovative medical device company. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The insulin infusion systems maker is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect PODD to report a profit of $1.13 per share on a diluted basis, up 25.6% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect PODD to report EPS of $4.61, up 42.3% from $3.24 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 25% year over year to $5.76 in fiscal 2026.
PODD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 37.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.9% dip over the same time frame.
PODD’s outperformance is driven by strong Omnipod growth in both the domestic and international markets.
On Aug. 7, PODD shares surged 9.5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s revenue was $649.1 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $615.5 million.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on PODD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” PODD’s average analyst price target is $365.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.