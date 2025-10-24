What to Expect From Insulet's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD), headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, operates as an innovative medical device company. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The insulin infusion systems maker is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PODD to report a profit of $1.13 per share on a diluted basis, up 25.6% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PODD to report EPS of $4.61, up 42.3% from $3.24 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 25% year over year to $5.76 in fiscal 2026.

PODD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 37.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.9% dip over the same time frame.

PODD’s outperformance is driven by strong Omnipod growth in both the domestic and international markets.

On Aug. 7, PODD shares surged 9.5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s revenue was $649.1 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $615.5 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PODD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” PODD’s average analyst price target is $365.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.1% from the current levels.