Soybeans Holding onto a Thursday Bounce at Midday

Soybeans are trading with contracts 1 to 3 cents higher at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 5 ¾ cents at $11.52 ¼. Soymeal futures are up 40 to 90 cents across the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 20 to 50 points.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2026/27 this morning.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH. Much of that is expected over the next couple days.

USDA Export Sales data was released this morning, with old crop soybean sales at 302,260 MT in the week of 7/23. That exceeded the estimated tanged of net reductions of 200,000 to sales of 300,000 MT. That was a 5-week high and 10.49% above the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 1.333 MMT which also exceeded the expected range of 0.7-1 MMT. That was a 3 week low, but still well above the same week last year.

Soybean meal sales were just 114,733 MT, which fell short of the estimated 200,000 to 550,000 MT range according to a Reuters survey. Bean oil sales were tallied at net cancellation of 1,099 MT, between net reductions of 10,000 to net sales of 10,000 MT.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.80 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.52 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.77, up 1 cent,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.94 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,