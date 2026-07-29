SpaceX Stock Has Crashed 50% from Its All-Time Highs and Eroded More Than Half a Trillion Dollars in the Process

A time period of roughly one and a half months is not much. Yet, shareholders of Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX), will say that it is. From the euphoric highs of being the company with the biggest IPO ever by raising $75 billion, SPCX has come crashing down by more than 50% from its all-time highs, eroding value of more than a trillion dollars in the process.

While speculation in the options market, with a heavy tilt towards bearishness, has been taking the stock lower, the major overhang has been the expiry of the lock-up period for pre-IPO shareholders on August 6. Also, the company's first-ever quarterly earnings report, released a couple of days earlier on August 4, is adding to the volatility.

So, what should investors do? Well, in my first piece covering SpaceX, I had shared my view that the counter will not be for the faint-hearted in the short-term. Yet, for investors willing to go through the topsy-turvy initial days, the subsequent potential upside in the coming years can be breathtaking if the company even partially delivers on its promises. There is simply no other company on the planet that is doing all the things that SpaceX is at the moment.

What Really Happened Since The IPO?

The worries around SpaceX include its dual-class share structure, its punchy valuations, and its valid execution capabilities. However, in the intervening period since the IPO and the ensuing sharp drawdown in the stock has also witnessed some notable developments for which investors should be aware.

The first one relates to the company's Colossus data centers. A deal with Reflection AI was inked, which will bring $150 million per month starting July 1, 2026, with payments totaling about $6.3 billion if the deal runs through 2029. Moreover, Colossus II is expected to add at least 220,000 GB300 processors and more than 400 megawatts of additional compute power, meaning capacity and revenue from this segment should continue growing.

And flowing from Colossus, just a few days after its historic IPO, SpaceX acquired AI coding agent company Cursor for $60 billion. Cursor crossed $2.6 billion in annual recurring revenue by mid-2026 and had over one million paying customers. Thus, with Cursor, SpaceX remains steady on its path to build a full-stack AI business that competes directly with OpenAI and Anthropic. With 10 million-plus Starlink subscribers already in the ecosystem, the distribution opportunity for cross-selling AI products is genuinely significant.

Financials Should Be Closely Watched

SpaceX has recorded substantial revenue expansion in recent years, climbing from $10.4 billion in 2023 to $18.7 billion in 2025. The firm posted profits of $791 million in 2024 before reporting losses of $4.9 billion the following year.

Operating cash flow strengthened over the same period, rising to $6.8 billion in 2025 from $4.5 billion in 2023. The company closed 2025 with a healthy cash balance of $24.7 billion and minimal short-term debt, which helps ease liquidity concerns.

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue advanced more than 15% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.7 billion. Net losses expanded significantly to $4.3 billion from $528 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier. Operating cash flow improved to $1.05 billion from $727 million, and the company held $15.9 billion in cash at the end of the period.

Capital expenditures have climbed markedly over the past three years, increasing from $4.4 billion in 2023 to $20.7 billion in 2025. Spending related to artificial intelligence has grown especially quickly, beginning at $463 million in 2023 as the smallest category among space, connectivity, and AI before jumping to $12.7 billion in 2025 and becoming the largest area of investment. This evolution shows how the company, which originally focused on space operations and connectivity services, is now positioning AI as a central foundation for future growth across its businesses.

A review of the first quarter 2026 revenue mix indicates that connectivity remains the primary contributor, accounting for $3.3 billion of the $4.7 billion total. The AI segment generated $818 million, a solid figure for a newer business line, while the space segment contributed $619 million.

Valuation-wise, SPCX stock is unquestionably trading at elevated levels. Its forward price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-cash flow of 596.97 times, 39.20 times, and 60.89 times are all much above the sector medians of 12.87 times, 1.22 times, and 7.98 times, respectively.

For Q2 2025, analysts are expecting SpaceX to report revenues of $6.9 billion, with the bottom line expected to be -$0.26 with a -100.03% YOY growth rate. However, any significant deviation from this could trigger another sell-off in the stock. So, investors should stay wary.

Analysts' Opinions

Overall, analysts have assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” for SPCX stock. The mean target price of $228.06 indicates an upside potential of 102.6% from current levels. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 22 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, eight have a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Moderate Sell” rating.