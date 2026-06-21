SpaceX Is Buying Cursor for $60 Billion. What That Means for SPCX Stock.

Elon Musk is known for building companies from scratch or joining them at a very early stage. But he is not known for acquisitions, certainly not for strategic reasons. In 2022, Musk bought Twitter (now called X) for $44 billion to amplify his ideas, protect “free speech,” and build an “everything app.”

This is where SpaceX's impending acquisition of Cursor for $60 billion stands out. Grok — xAI's generative AI platform, which competes with the likes of Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex — has not been able to attract developers to the extent the firm would have desired. That's a gap Musk believes Cursor will fill.

With the acquisition news, SpaceX continued its dream run on the exchanges, rising by another 5% on June 16 and taking its market capitalization above $2 trillion. At one point following its public debut, SpaceX became the fifth-largest company in the world by market cap, surpassing Amazon (AMZN). Now at a valuation of $1.3 trillion after falling later in the week, SPCX stock is up almost 40% since its initial public offering (IPO).

Could Cursor be SpaceX's key to unlock developers and the wider enterprise AI market? Let's take a closer look.

Cursor Brings to the Table What SpaceX Does Not Have

Grok reportedly only has 7% enterprise adoption as of March 2026. This pales in comparison to the competition. While Codex CLI surpassed 1 million developers in its first month, Claude Code has helped drive Anthropic to $14 billion in annual recurring revenue, with coding agents identified as the firm's primary growth vector. Both tools have a significant head start over Grok Build.

On vendor reported SWE-bench Verified scores, Codex CLI running GPT-5.5 leads at 88.7% and Claude Code running Opus 4.7 follows at 87.6%, while Grok Build's coding model posts only 70.8%. Grok Build is also priced at a premium of $299 per month and needs to demonstrate competitive accuracy to justify that cost against rivals offering deeper reasoning at comparable or lower price points.

Meanwhile, Cursor reportedly has more than 2 million developers and more than 1 million daily active users plus 1 million paying customers. All 40,000 engineers at Nvidia (NVDA) use Cursor, demonstrating far deeper penetration in professional developer circles. Thus, the Cursor acquisition will help SpaceX by giving it direct control over a platform with proven enterprise traction and real developer data that Grok lacks for training.

Notably, Cursor's advantage lies in embedding AI directly into VS Code locally rather than relying on cloud-based integration like OpenAI Codex, allowing developers to access assistance without switching contexts and accessing the entire codebase for context-aware suggestions. To that end, Cursor 3.5 — launched on May 20 — introduced Cloud Agents that run in isolated cloud virtual machines with full terminal, browser, and desktop access, working across multiple repositories in parallel while reporting results back to the IDE asynchronously.

Further, xAI has been jointly training a model with Cursor for several months using xAI's Colossus infrastructure, with that model expected to ship inside both Cursor and Grok Build soon.

Finally, Cursor has been active with taking products live. Cursor shipped Composer 2.5 on May 18, built on Moonshot's Kimi K2.5 checkpoint with 25 times more synthetic training tasks than its predecessor, scoring 79.8% on SWE-Bench Multilingual and 63.2% on CursorBench v3.1, matching Claude Opus 4.7 and GPT-5.5 on these benchmarks at less cost per token. That cost efficiency is a genuine structural advantage. Cursor 3.3, released May 7, also added a Build in Parallel feature that spawns multiple subagents from one prompt to tackle different sub-tasks simultaneously, alongside native Jira integration.

Thus, Cursor is competing on integrated workflow depth, cost efficiency, and IDE native-agent orchestration, betting that developers will choose breadth and economics over marginal reasoning gains once SpaceX's compute backing removes its prior resource constraints.

What Do Analysts Think of SPCX Stock?

Wall Street has started coverage on SPCX stock formally, with seven analysts deeming the stock to be a consensus “Moderate Buy." That breaks down to five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The mean price target has already been surpassed, while the high target of $190 suggests potential upside of 3% from current levels