Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Mondelez International Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Mondelez International sign on the building_By Stefan
Mondelez International sign on the building_By Stefan

Valued at a market cap of $83.4 billion, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a global leader in the snacking industry, operating in more than 150 countries worldwide. The company is renowned for its diverse portfolio of iconic global and local brands, including Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, Tate's Bake Shop, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MDLZ stock has fallen 3.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased 16.5%. However, shares of the company are up 16.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 8.3% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the Cadbury parent have lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) nearly 6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Mondelez International has underperformed over the past year due to persistent cocoa cost inflation and continued volume weakness, particularly in North America. 

Nevertheless, the stock rose over 4% following its Q2 2026 results on Jul. 28. The company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.73 and revenue of $9.36 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by the company raising its full-year organic net revenue growth outlook to at least 2%, supported by resilient demand, higher pricing, and strong regional organic revenue growth of 8.4% in Latin America and 7.1% in Asia, Middle East & Africa. 

Additionally, pricing in North America increased 2.2 percentage points while volumes rose 1.2 percentage points, and adjusted gross margin expanded by 20 basis points due to higher net pricing and lower manufacturing costs, reinforcing confidence despite higher raw material costs.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Mondelez International’s adjusted EPS to grow 4.1% year-over-year to $3.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 29, BTIG analyst Rob Dickerson raised its price target for Mondelez International to $73 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $67.50 represents a 7.4% premium to MDLZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $74 suggests a 17.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MDLZ 62.75 -2.24 -3.45%
Mondelez Intl Inc
$SPX 7,406.52 +90.37 +1.24%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 85.21 -2.15 -2.46%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 3
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Investors Should Skip 4.6% Yields — ‘I Would Not Be A Buyer’
Corning Incorporated on screen in front of website By Timon 4
Corning Delivers Strong FCF Results, But Investors Play GLW Stock's Drop With an Unusual Short-Put Play
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 5
SpaceX Stock Has Crashed 50% from Its All-Time Highs and Eroded More Than Half a Trillion Dollars in the Process
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.