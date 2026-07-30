What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Devon Energy Stock?

Devon Energy Corporation on screen in front of business webpage By Timon

With a market cap of $27.6 billion , Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN ) is a leading U.S. oil and gas producer with a diversified multi-basin portfolio, anchored by its world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. The company follows a disciplined cash-return business model focused on generating free cash flow, delivering strong shareholder returns, and maintaining safe and sustainable operations.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DVN stock has gained 29.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 14.8% . In addition, shares of the company are up 21.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 6.9% rise.

Looking closer, shares of Devon Energy have slightly lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 31.9% surge over the past 52 weeks and 31.2% YTD return.

Devon Energy has outperformed relative to the SPX over the past year due to higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions that tightened global supply, boosted the outlook for U.S. shale producers. The stock's performance was further supported by its transformative merger with Coterra Energy , an outlook of 1.38 million boe/day of 2026 production, and a target of $1 billion in annual pre-tax synergies by year-end 2027.

However, shares of Devon Energy tumbled 8.6% following its Q1 2026 results on May 5. The company reported weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.04, as weak U.S. natural gas prices weighed on earnings. Its average realized natural gas price fell 32.2% year-over-year to $1.68 per Mcf, while its total realized price, including cash settlements, declined 8.3% to $38.94 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), reflecting continued pricing pressure caused by prolonged pipeline constraints in the Permian Basin.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Devon Energy's adjusted EPS to grow 18.4% year-over-year to $4.64. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 21 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 21, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino raised its price target on Devon Energy to $63 and maintained a “Positive” rating.

The mean price target of $59.31 represents a 33.4% premium to DVN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $68 suggests a 52.9% potential upside.