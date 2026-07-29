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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Monster Beverage Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Monster Beverage Corp_ logo- by PaulMcKinnon via iStock
Monster Beverage Corp_ logo- by PaulMcKinnon via iStock

Corona, California-based Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $95.6 billion, the company operates through four segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other. 

MNST shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 62.3% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 27.5%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.5% rise. 

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has risen 7.9% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLP has grown 12.1% and has also lagged behind the stock.          

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On May 8, MNST stock surged 13.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.4 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.58, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.   

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect MNST’s EPS to rise 11.6% to $2.30 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.        

Among the 24 analysts covering MNST stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.”    

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The configuration has turned slightly less bullish over the past month, with the stock now holding 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, down from 13 a month prior.

On July 28, Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a “Buy” rating on Monster Beverage and set a price target of $95. 

MNST’s mean price target of $96.50 is below the current market price. Its Street-high target of $115 implies a robust 17.7% upside from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MNST 98.75 +1.01 +1.03%
Monster Beverage Corp
$SPX 7,399.65 -29.13 -0.39%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 87.43 +0.37 +0.42%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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