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Carnival Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Carnival Corp_ night cruise by-SeregaSibTravel via iStock
Carnival Corp_ night cruise by-SeregaSibTravel via iStock

Miami, Florida-based Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a cruise company that provides leisure travel services in North America and internationally. With a market cap of $37.1 billion, the company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. 

CCL shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 8% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.7% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 10.5%, underperforming the SPX’s 8% rise as well.     

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has fallen 1.2% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLY has fallen 6.5% and has also rallied the stock.       

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On June 23, CCL stock declined 4.9% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.7 billion, coming in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.41, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company’s management raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $2.22 at the midpoint, as well. However, this positive outlook has been met with a plethora of cautionary forward concerns from investors. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have affected the company’s operations in the Mediterranean Sea, so naturally, investors and analysts have lingering concerns about the company’s rosy outlook and profitability. 

For the current year, which ends in November, analysts expect CCL’s EPS to decline marginally to $2.23 on a diluted basis. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering CCL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”   

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The configuration has remained more or less the same over the past month.

On July 15, Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke maintained a “Hold” rating on CCL stock and set a price target of $28.70.    

CCL’s mean price target of $35.30 indicates a premium of 27.8% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $45 implies a robust 62.9% upside from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 112.23 +1.39 +1.25%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,405.87 -7.31 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
CCL 28.01 +0.89 +3.28%
Carnival Corporation Ltd

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