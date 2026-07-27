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Dollar General’s Q2 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dollar General Corp_ storefront by- jetcityimage via iStock
Dollar General Corp_ storefront by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $26.9 billion, Dollar General Corporation (DG) is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States, operating thousands of small-format stores that offer low-priced everyday essentials. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company primarily serves value-conscious consumers, particularly in rural and suburban communities.

The discount chain giant is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $2, up 7.5% from $1.86 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current year ending in January 2027, analysts predict the discount retailer’s EPS will grow 7.7% to $7.38 from $6.85 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is likely to increase 8.7% annually to $8.02 in FY2028.

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Shares of Dollar General have climbed 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% gain but outpacing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% rise over the same period.

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On June 17, Dollar General shares fell 4% as retail stocks broadly declined after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates could stay higher for longer. While Dollar General is generally viewed as a defensive retailer, the hawkish outlook weighed on the sector by raising concerns over prolonged pressure on lower-income consumers' purchasing power and a slower recovery in consumer spending.

Analysts' consensus view on DG stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 16 advise "Hold," and one gives “Strong Sell.” The stock’s mean price target of $132.47 implies an upswing potential of 13% from the prevailing price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DG 117.23 +2.07 +1.80%
Dollar General Corp
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.13 +0.92 +1.11%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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