Earnings Preview: What To Expect From J. M. Smucker's Report

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM ) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion , the company operates through five segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, Sweet Baked Snacks, and Away From Home.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.18 on a diluted basis, up 14.7% from $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2027, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.95, up 8.7% from $9.15 in fiscal 2026 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $10.64 in fiscal 2028.

SJM stock has grown 7.9% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise but outperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.9% rise during the same time frame.

On June 9, SJM stock grew 10.4% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.3 billion, meeting the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.77, coming in at the top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.25 per share.