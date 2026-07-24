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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From J. M. Smucker's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_M_ Smucker Company logo displayed on mobile phone By Piter2121
J_M_ Smucker Company logo displayed on mobile phone By Piter2121

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion, the company operates through five segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, Sweet Baked Snacks, and Away From Home. 

The company is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.18 on a diluted basis, up 14.7% from $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2027, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.95, up 8.7% from $9.15 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.9% year over year (YoY) to $10.64 in fiscal 2028.   

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SJM stock has grown 7.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise but outperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP2.9% rise during the same time frame.       

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On June 9, SJM stock grew 10.4% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.3 billion, meeting the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.77, coming in at the top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.25 per share. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on SJM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold” for the stock. CHD’s average analyst price target is $124.69, indicating an upside of 6.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,453.59 +45.29 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index
SJM 117.29 +1.58 +1.37%
J.M. Smucker Company
XLP 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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