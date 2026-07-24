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Wheat Falling Back in Early Friday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

Wheat is trading with double digit losses on Friday morning. The wheat complex faced some pressure on Thursday after rallying to fresh multi year highs overnight. Chicago SRW contracts were down 8 ½ to 13 cents at the close. Open interest was up 8,051 contracts. KC HRW futures slipped late, with contracts down 3 to 10 ¼ cents. OI rose 5,096 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was up ½ to 1 cent in the front months was back months down 2 to 5 cents

Export Sales data from FAS was out on Thursday showing just 290,016 MT of wheat sales for the week of 7/13. That was up 23.36% from last week but still less than half the same week last year. Mexico was the lead buyer of 137,600 MT, with 98,200 MT sold to Taiwan.

The annual spring wheat tour results were released on Thursday, with an average estimate of 48 bpa. That was below the 49.0 bpa last year but above the 45.8 bpa average from the last 5 years.

IKAR estimate the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT in their latest projection, with 2026/27 exports seen at 44.5 MMT. The French wheat crop was estimated at 65% gd/ex in the latest FranceAgriMer update, though harvest was pegged at 99% complete. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.96 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 16 1/4 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.13 3/4, down 9 cents, currently down 16 3/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.59 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 13 1/4 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.75 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 13 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.30, up 1 cent, currently down 11 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.53, up 1/2 cent, currently down 10 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 756-0 -19-6 -2.55%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 740-2 -19-4 -2.57%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.1425 -0.1575 -2.16%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 674-4 -21-6 -3.12%
Wheat
ZWZ26 692-4 -21-2 -2.98%
Wheat

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