TJX Companies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. With a market cap of $171.7 billion, the company operates off-price retail concepts and e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise. The leading off-price retailer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TJX to report a profit of $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.4% from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TJX to report EPS of $5.17, up 9.3% from $4.73 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year over year to $5.67 in fiscal 2028.

TJX stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.5% during this period. Similarly, it outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4% dip over the same time frame.

TJX outperformed on a strong Q1 with better-than-expected sales and profitability driven by broad-based same-store sales growth across all divisions. CEO Ernie Herrman cited a compelling value proposition, high inventory availability, and gains in both traffic and basket size, with particular strength in apparel and home, and rising traction among Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Additionally, margin expansion from better merchandise margins and fuel hedges, plus disciplined expense control, supported results. With a raised outlook, management plans to keep investing in stores, marketing, and assortment to gain share, while monitoring fuel costs and macro risks.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TJX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” TJX’s average analyst price target is $178.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.2% from the current levels.