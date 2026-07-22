Taiwan Semi Is Raising Wafer Manufacturing Prices. Why That’s Good News for TSM Stock.

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), also known as TSMC, is set to charge more for its wafer manufacturing services in 2027, a move that could strengthen the company’s profitability and reinforce investor confidence despite higher costs. According to Nikkei Asia, TSMC has notified customers, which include giants like Apple (AAPL), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), that it plans to raise wafer manufacturing prices by 5% to 10% across both advanced and mature process technologies starting in 2027.

Demand for cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips is expected to drive pricing even higher. Customers requesting additional high-performance computing (HPC) capacity beyond their original commitments could pay an extra 10% to 15% premium, lifting total price increases to well above 10% for some advanced nodes. TSMC is also planning price hikes of up to 10% for mature-node technologies, including 12nm, 16nm, and 28nm, which accounted for roughly 23% of the company's revenue in the latest quarter.

The increases are intended to offset rising costs tied to raw materials, manufacturing equipment, and the company's expanding global fabrication footprint. The report said pricing negotiations began in June and wrapped up in July, with the revised rates scheduled to take effect at the beginning of 2027. Although TSMC declined to comment on the report, the company has consistently maintained that its pricing approach is "strategic, not opportunistic."

For investors, the planned price increases highlight TSMC's pricing power and the strong demand for its manufacturing capacity, particularly in AI-driven semiconductors. Higher wafer prices could translate into stronger margins, faster earnings growth, and additional support for TSM stock. Thus, here’s a closer look at the chip giant.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Founded in 1987, TSMC pioneered the pure-play semiconductor foundry business model and has remained the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and technology partners through its industry-leading process technologies and comprehensive portfolio of design enablement solutions, helping unlock innovation across the global semiconductor industry.

In 2025, TSMC deployed 305 distinct process technologies and manufactured 12,682 products for 534 customers, demonstrating the scale and breadth of its manufacturing capabilities. The company provides one of the industry's broadest portfolios of advanced process technologies, specialty technologies, and advanced packaging services, enabling a wide range of applications across AI, high-performance computing, smartphones, automotive, industrial, and other semiconductor markets.

With manufacturing and operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC continues to expand its global footprint while serving as a committed corporate citizen around the world. That global leadership has translated into impressive returns for investors. With a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, Taiwan Semiconductor has been one of the market's standout performers in 2026.

The stock has surged 39% year-to-date (YTD), significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 9.8% gain over the same period. Looking back over the past 12 months, TSM has rallied an impressive 80.24%, handily eclipsing the broader market's 19.2% return. After climbing to a record high of $479 in late June, the stock has since pulled back 11.7%, offering investors a breather following its remarkable run.

Inside Taiwan Semiconductor’s Q2 Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor delivered another blockbuster quarter on July 16, posting record-breaking second-quarter 2026 results as booming demand for AI infrastructure and advanced high-performance computing (HPC) chips continued to fuel exceptional growth. The chipmaker generated $40.20 billion in consolidated revenue, up 36% year-over-year (YOY) and 12% sequentially, underscoring the strength of demand for its cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

Profitability was even more impressive. Second-quarter net income soared 77.4% YOY to a record $22.37 billion, translating to earnings of $4.31 per ADR, comfortably surpassing Wall Street's consensus estimate of $3.87. Also, TSMC demonstrated remarkable operating efficiency, posting a gross margin of 67.7%, an operating margin of 60.3%, and a net profit margin of 55.6%. The strong margin performance highlights the company's pricing power and disciplined execution, even as it continues to invest heavily in research, development, and expanding its global manufacturing footprint.

TSMC's most advanced manufacturing technologies remained the primary growth engine during the quarter. 3-nanometer chips accounted for 30% of total wafer revenue, followed by 5-nanometer at 33%, 7-nanometer at 11%, while the company's newest 2-nanometer technology contributed 3% of wafer revenue. Overall, advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and below, represented 77% of total wafer revenue, reinforcing TSMC's dominance in leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

"Our business in the second quarter was supported by strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies," said Wendell Huang, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC in its Q2 report. Looking ahead, Huang expects that momentum to continue into the third quarter, driven by sustained demand for the company's advanced manufacturing technologies, including the rapid ramp-up of its 2-nanometer process technology.

In addition, management issued another upbeat outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. TSMC expects revenue to range between $44.6 billion and $45.8 billion, while forecasting a gross profit margin of 65% to 67% and an operating profit margin of 56% to 58%, signaling confidence that AI-driven demand and leading-edge chip production will continue to power another quarter of robust growth.

What Do Analysts Think About Taiwan Semiconductor Stock?

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor stock, reflecting strong confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and leadership in the AI-driven semiconductor market. The stock currently carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating, with 14 of the 17 analysts covering TSM recommending a "Strong Buy," while two rate it a "Moderate Buy" and just one suggests "Hold."

Analysts also see meaningful upside ahead. The average price target of $497.77 implies the stock could gain 18% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $650 points to a potential upside of 54%.