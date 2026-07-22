Ares Management's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $39.8 billion , Ares Management Corporation ( ARES ) is a leading global alternative investment manager that provides primary and secondary investment solutions across credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure asset classes. As of March 31, 2026, the firm managed approximately $644 billion in assets under management (AUM) and employed around 4,400 professionals across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Los Angeles, California-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast ARES to report an EPS of $1.30 , an increase of 26.2% from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Ares Management to post an EPS of $5.99, up 25.8% from $4.76 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Ares Management have decreased 32.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 6.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Ares Management rose 1.4% on May 1 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results , including net income of $142.6 million ($0.46 per share), after-tax realized income of $452.4 million ($1.24 per share), and fee-related earnings of $464.4 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted by record Q1 fundraising of $30 billion, up more than 45% year-over-year, alongside 18% growth in assets under management (AUM), 19% growth in fee-paying AUM, and 25% growth in management fees.