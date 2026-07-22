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What to Expect From Wynn Resorts' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wynn resort in Las Vegas_ By Tupungato
Wynn resort in Las Vegas_ By Tupungato

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Valued at $9.8 billion by market cap, the company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, spa, bars, meeting and convention space, night clubs, and recreation and leisure facilities. The luxury resort and casino company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WYNN to report a profit of $1.04 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.6% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect WYNN to report EPS of $4.52, up 7.9% from $4.19 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.6% year over year to $5.36 in fiscal 2027. 

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WYNN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 11% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY2.9% gains over the same time frame.

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Wynn Resorts underperformed as Vegas softness, weaker Macau hold, and light earnings weighed on sentiment. The stock also faced pressure from elevated debt and concentrated exposure to Macau, increasing sensitivity to regional economic and policy shifts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WYNN stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” WYNN’s average analyst price target is $132.40, indicating a notable potential upside of 39.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 114.76 -0.11 -0.10%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index
WYNN 94.23 -0.40 -0.42%
Wynn Resorts Ltd

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