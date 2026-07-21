What You Need To Know Ahead of Consolidated Edison's Earnings Release

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( ED ) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has a market cap of $40.9 billion and serves approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, and also provides gas and steam to millions.

ED is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings Thursday, Aug. 6 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.75 on a diluted basis, up 11.9% from $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.09, up 6.8% from $5.70 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.4% year over year (YoY) to $6.42 in fiscal 2027.

ED stock has grown 8.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.2% rise but outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 7.3% return during the same time frame.

On May 7, ED stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.1 billion, topping the Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.17, missing Wall Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.