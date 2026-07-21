Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Consolidated Edison's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Electric substation at dusk by Jose Luis Stephens via Adobe Stock
Electric substation at dusk by Jose Luis Stephens via Adobe Stock

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has a market cap of $40.9 billion and serves approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, and also provides gas and steam to millions.

ED is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings Thursday, Aug. 6, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.75 on a diluted basis, up 11.9% from $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.     

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.09, up 6.8% from $5.70 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.4% year over year (YoY) to $6.42 in fiscal 2027.        

www.barchart.com

ED stock has grown 8.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.2% rise but outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU7.3% return during the same time frame.    

www.barchart.com

On May 7, ED stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.1 billion, topping the Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.17, missing Wall Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.  

Analysts are skeptical about ED, with the stock currently rated “Hold” overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, two recommend a “Strong Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend a “Strong Sell.” ED’s average analyst price target is $111.42, indicating a 1.5% upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.89 -0.05 -0.11%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,512.19 +68.91 +0.93%
S&P 500 Index
ED 110.05 -1.00 -0.90%
Consolidated Edison Company

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 4
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
A close-up of the SpaceX sign on a black building by IanDewarPhotography via Adobe Stock 5
SpaceX Stock Sinks on Aborted Starship Launch. How to Play SPCX Stock for the Rest of Q3.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.