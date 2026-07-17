APA Corporation’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. With a market capitalization of about $12.1 billion, the company operates in the U.S., Egypt, the U.K., and offshore Suriname, focusing on responsible energy production, operational safety, sustainability, shareholder value, and meeting growing global energy demand.

APA is set to report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.88, up 116.1% from $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. APA has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $4.98, up 32.1% from $3.77 in fiscal 2025.

APA stock has delivered impressive gains over the past year, rising 89% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.3%, and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which climbed 32.4% during the same period.

On July 13, APA Corporation shares rose 2.9% after renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran and heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz lifted crude oil prices. The increased risk of supply disruptions improved the revenue outlook for exploration and production companies, boosting investor sentiment toward oil producers such as APA.

However, analysts are taking a wait-and-see approach on APA, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," 16 suggest "Hold," and three recommend a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $41.44 implies a potential upside of 20.9% from the current share price.