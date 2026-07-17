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What You Need to Know Ahead of Trimble's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trimble Inc_ logo on smartphone By Bendix
Trimble Inc_ logo on smartphone By Bendix

Trimble Inc. (TRMB), headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Valued at $12.1 billion by market cap, the company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. The leading industrial technology company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TRMB to report a profit of $0.65 per share on a diluted basis, up 14% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect TRMB to report EPS of $2.99, up 13.7% from $2.63 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.7% year over year to $3.40 in fiscal 2027. 

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TRMB stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 33.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 37.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 6, TRMB shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.79 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.72. The company’s revenue was $939.9 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $903.7 million. TRMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.47 to $3.64, and expects revenue to range from $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TRMB stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” TRMB’s average analyst price target is $79.83, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 48.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRMB 53.75 +1.83 +3.52%
Trimble Navigation
$SPX 7,533.77 -38.63 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 177.52 -4.06 -2.24%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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