Mosaic’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Tampa, Florida-based The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a prominent producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Valued at a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, the company owns and operates mines and production facilities, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings report on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.11 on a diluted basis, down 78.4% from $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, beating only once.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $0.83, down 63.4% from $2,27 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rebound, rising 120.5% year over year to $1.83 in fiscal 2027.

MOS stock has declined 35.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.3% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 13.3% return during the same time frame.

Mosaic has lagged the broader market over the past year as operational challenges and unfavorable market conditions weighed on investor sentiment. The company faced weak phosphate demand in North America as farmers curtailed fertilizer purchases amid tight budgets, while its Brazil business struggled with tighter credit conditions and increased competition from Chinese imports.

The analyst community is taking a wait-and-see approach to MOS, assigning it an overall "Hold" rating. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," nine maintain "Hold" ratings, and two recommend a "Strong Sell." The mean price target of $26.11 represents a potential upside of 13.3% from the current market price.