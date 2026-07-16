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What to Expect From DuPont’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DuPont's Silicon Valley Technology Center By Tada Images
DuPont's Silicon Valley Technology Center By Tada Images

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is a global specialty materials and technology company that develops innovative products for the electronics, water, industrial, healthcare, and construction markets. The company has a market cap of $18.1 billion.

DD is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.76 on a diluted basis, down 47.6% from $3.36 in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, the company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $7.14, up 41.7% from $5.04 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9.2% year over year to $7.80 in fiscal 2027.

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DD stock has surged 45% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX21.3% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB13.3% rise during the same time frame.

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On Jul. 9, DuPont shares dipped 1.6% after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the company, along with other major industry players, alleging they knowingly sold PFAS, or "forever chemicals," despite being aware of their potential health and environmental risks. The lawsuit seeks to compel the companies to fund environmental cleanup efforts and provide consumer warnings, adding to the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding PFAS-related liabilities.

Nevertheless, analysts are highly bullish on DD, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” DD’s average analyst price target of $168.25 indicates an upside of 24.8% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DD 134.86 +0.69 +0.51%
Dupont Denemours Inc
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.50 -0.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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