What to Expect From Ball Corporation’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $16.3 billion, Ball Corporation (BALL) is a leading global supplier of sustainable aluminum packaging for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, the company manufactures recyclable aluminum cans, bottles, and aerosol containers for many of the world's largest consumer brands, while also providing packaging technologies and services.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.99 per share, up 10% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BALL to report a profit of $3.99 per share, up 11.8% from $3.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.8% year over year to $4.54 in fiscal 2027.

BALL has rallied 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.3% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4.3% uptick over the same time period.

Ball's stagnant sales over the last two years have underscored the need for stronger growth catalysts. The stock has also been weighed down by elevated input costs that have pressured margins and persistently weak free cash flow generation, limiting the company's financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives or enhance shareholder returns through higher dividends and share repurchases. As a result, it has lagged the broader market over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BALL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate a "Moderate Buy,” and three suggest "Hold." Its mean price target of $71 suggests a 17.4% potential upside from the current levels.