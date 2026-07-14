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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From W.W. Grainger's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Grainger ground sign at the company's headquarters By JHVEPhoto
Grainger ground sign at the company's headquarters By JHVEPhoto

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services. Valued at $65.7 billion by market cap, the company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, packaging, material handling, adhesives, safety, janitorial, electrical, and metalworking equipment. The MRO giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GWW to report a profit of $11.28 per share on a diluted basis, up 13.1% from $9.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect GWW to report EPS of $45.45, up 15.1% from $39.48 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.6% year over year to $50.27 in fiscal 2027. 

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GWW stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.1% gains over the same time frame.

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GWW outperformed as solid execution, better pricing, and stronger demand in manufacturing, government, and contractor markets lifted both segments. At the same time, margin gains from the Cromwell divestiture, Zoro UK closure, and cost controls helped, while Zoro and MonotaRO delivered double-digit growth. Management upgraded guidance on resilient demand and operational discipline, even as it flagged near-term headwinds from fuel and inventory timing.

On May 7, GWW shares closed up by 5.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $11.65 beat Wall Street expectations of $10.20. The company’s revenue was $4.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $4.6 billion. GWW expects full-year EPS in the range of $44.25 to $46.25, and revenue in the range of $19.2 billion to $19.6 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GWW stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” GWW currently trades above both its mean price target of $1,266.38 and the Street-high price target of $1,380.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.32 +0.95 +0.53%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GWW 1,395.52 +3.84 +0.28%
W.W. Grainger
$SPX 7,521.67 +6.33 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index

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