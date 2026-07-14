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What You Need To Know Ahead of WEC Energy Group’s Earnings Release

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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WEC Energy Group logo is displayed on a smartphone mobile screen_By Rafael Henrique
WEC Energy Group logo is displayed on a smartphone mobile screen_By Rafael Henrique

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is one of the largest regulated electric and natural gas utilities in the United States, serving customers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota through a portfolio of electric and natural gas utilities. The company generates stable earnings from its regulated operations while investing in grid modernization, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WEC Energy Group has a market cap of around $37.4 billion.

WEC Energy has scheduled its Q2 2026 earnings release for Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate WEC Energy to generate earnings of $0.82 per share, up 7.9% from $0.76 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $5.59, indicating a 6.1% increase from $5.27 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 7.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $6.01 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of the company have surged 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.1% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU10.9% return during the same time frame.

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WEC Energy Group reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, posting revenue of $3.4 billion, up 9% YOY from $3.2 billion, while EPS increased to $2.45 from $2.27 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a 7.9% YOY increase. Despite the earnings beat, WEC shares fell 1.1% on the day of the release as well as on May 6.

Analysts’ consensus view on WEC is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a “Strong Buy,” 11 give a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $124.55 represents a 7.5% potential upside to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.72 +0.31 +0.68%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
WEC 115.87 +0.91 +0.79%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
$SPX 7,515.34 -60.05 -0.79%
S&P 500 Index

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