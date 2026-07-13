Here's What to Expect From PPG Industries' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $26 billion , PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through three segments: Global Architectural Coatings; Performance Coatings; and Industrial Coatings, supplying products and services to consumers, contractors, and industrial customers worldwide.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Jul. 28. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast PPG to post an adjusted EPS of $2.25 , a growth of 1.4% from $2.22 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the U.S. paints ‌and coatings maker to report adjusted EPS of $7.93, a 4.6% rise from $7.58 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to increase 9.7% year-over-year to $8.70 in fiscal 2027.

PPG stock has fallen 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 10.5% return over the same period.

PPG Industries reported Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28 that exceeded Wall Street expectations, with net sales increasing 7% year-over-year to $3.93 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.83. Strong pricing actions and robust demand in the aerospace, performance coatings, and industrial coatings businesses drove the outperformance, with performance coatings sales rising 5% to $1.33 billion and industrial coatings sales increasing 4%.

However, the stock fell 2.8% the next day as investors focused on the company's outlook for flat to low-single-digit adjusted earnings growth in Q2 and continued pressure from rising raw material, energy, logistics, and packaging costs.