Soybeans Posting Monday Rally

Soybeans are trading with midday gains of 7 to 11 ½ cents so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 9 1/2 cents at $11.54 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.30, with Soy Oil futures 248 to 300 points higher. There were 45 deliveries issued against July soybean meal on Friday night, with 304 for July bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning for 2026/27.

Updated forecasts from the NOAA 7-day QPF shows little to no precipitation for an area ranging from the Dakotas, south through KS, as well as parts of MN, IA, IL, and MO, with trace totals in OH and IN.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 418,592 MT (15.38 mbu) in the week of 7/9. That was down 22.8% from the week prior but more than double the same week last year. Egypt was the largest destination of 108,548 MT, with 88,239 MT shipped to Mexico and 65,869 MT headed to China. The marketing year total is now 38.29 MMT (1.407 bbu) of shipments, which is now 17.6% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding back 37,479 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 7. That came via a mix of new long interest and short covering, with the net long at 68,679 contracts.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $12.08, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.54 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $12.00 3/4, up 9 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.99, up 8 1/4 cents,