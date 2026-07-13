Axon Enterprise's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Person holding cellphone with webpage of US security equipment company Axon Enterprise Inc_ on screen with logo By Timon

With a market cap of $45.6 billion , Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( AXON ) is a global public safety technology company dedicated to protecting more lives through connected hardware, software, and AI-powered solutions. It serves law enforcement, public safety agencies, enterprises, and governments with an integrated ecosystem designed to improve safety and operational effectiveness.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project AXON to report an EPS of $0.30 , a 64.7% decline from $0.85 in the year-ago quarter . The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Axon Enterprise to post EPS of $1.63, up 30.4% from $1.25 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is projected to surge 155.8% year-over-year to $4.17 in fiscal 2027.

AXON stock has decreased 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.8% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 20.9% gain over the same period.

Shares of Axon Enterprise climbed 10.6% following its Q1 2026 results on May 6 as the company reported record quarterly revenue of $807 million, up 34% year-over-year, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of 30%+ growth, driven by strong demand for TASER 10, Axon Body 4, AI products, and counter-drone solutions. Investors were encouraged by Software & Services revenue rising 35% to $355 million, AI-related product revenue surging more than 700% year over year, counter-drone revenue jumping over 300%, and annual recurring revenue reaching $1.5 billion, up 35%, highlighting accelerating adoption across Axon’s ecosystem.

The rally was further supported by Axon raising its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to 30% - 32%, while maintaining a strong 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin forecast and reporting net income of $169 million with adjusted EBITDA of $202 million.