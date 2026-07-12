Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Why Analysts Still See Big Upside for Micron Stock After Its Massive Rally

Patrick Sanders - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

One of the biggest success stories in the stock market this year has been Micron Technology (MU). The company makes computer memory and storage - the very products that have been in high demand this year due to the explosive build-out of artificial intelligence data centers.

Micron Technology stock is up 247% so far this year, which is the second-best performance in the entire S&P 500 Index ($SPX). This pushes Micron to join the exclusive trillion-dollar club in its market capitalization. Having Micron in your portfolio can lead to dynamic returns, whether you’re just starting out or if you’re a seasoned pro. Bloomberg News recently reported that the Appaloosa Management hedge fund run by David Tepper returned 32% in the first half of the year, with memory chip stocks like Micron leading the way.

Let’s take a closer look at Micron and see why it’s growing so fast this year.

About Micron Technology

Micron, which is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has grown to a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion. The company makes NAND and DRAM memory, both of which are essential for modern computing. DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, functions as a device’s short-term memory space, working with apps and programs that are currently in use. NAND memory is for long-term storage of files.

While you use NAND and DRAM memory in your personal computer, both are also essential for data centers. And as demand for storage has grown, both consumers and data center operators are seeing demand spike and prices rise.

All of these are great tailwinds for Micron and other memory stocks. In fact, the entire sector is seeing great returns this year. SanDisk (SNDK) is up 682.8%, Western Digital (WDC) is up 235.6%, and Seagate Technology (STX) is up 223%.

But here’s what really stands out. Even with Micron’s huge run-up, the stock is still shockingly affordable. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is only 12.86 times, which is a bargain, especially when you consider the forward price-to-earnings of the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is around 21 times right now.

www.barchart.com

Micron Beats on Earnings

Micron’s earnings report for the fiscal third quarter (ending May 28) was a landmark moment for the company. Revenue more than quadrupled from a year ago, reaching $41.46 billion, and net income was $28.24 billion, up from $1.88 billion a year ago. Micron reported earnings per share of $24.67, which topped estimates of $20.98. A year ago, EPS was only $1.68 – so Micron had a year-over-year (YOY) improvement of $1,369%.

Micron reported massive growth across the board, with operating margins also increasing dramatically.

Segment FY 2026 Q3 Revenue FY 2026 Q3 Operating Margin FY 2025 Q3 Revenue FY 2025 Q3 Operating Margin
Cloud Memory $13.76 billion 78% $3.38 billion 46%
Core Data Center $11.524 billion 87% $1.53 billion 38%
Mobile and Client $11.521 billion 87% $3.25 billion 24%
Automotive and Embedded $4.63 billion 79% $1.12 billion 26%

Source: Micron

“Micron’s record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. “Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers’ rapidly growing demand.”

Micron issued guidance of $49 billion to $51 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, with earnings per share in a range of $29.73 to $31.73.

What Do Analysts Expect for MU Stock?

Considering Micron’s business opportunity, the extremely low valuation, and its year-to-date (YTD) performance, it is difficult to find any analyst who is bearish on Micron stock. Forty-one analysts who cover the stock have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, with only four recommending a “Hold.” The mean price target of $1,487.65 represents potential upside of 50%, and the most bullish target suggests that Micron stock could nearly double from here.

www.barchart.com

The Wrap-Up

Will Micron’s run continue? The answer is - more than likely. Data center spending is accelerating this year and is expected to go even further in 2027. But it doesn’t matter how much a company spends on AI computing capacity if it doesn’t have the memory in place.

Micron is an ideal tech stock for portfolios today, and a great candidate for a potential stock split now that the stock price has crossed $1,000 per share.


On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 1,915.92 +57.65 +3.10%
Sandisk Corp
$SPX 7,575.39 +31.75 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
STX 910.34 +20.25 +2.28%
Seagate Technology Holdings
WDC 582.59 +4.54 +0.78%
Western Digital Corp
MU 979.30 -12.34 -1.24%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 2
SK Hynix Stock Debuts for U.S. Investors Tomorrow. The DRAM ETF Could Be the Biggest Loser.
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 3
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 4
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
SMCI Stock Likely to Reverse from Oversold Levels as DCBBS Gains Growth Traction
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.