Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Facing More Thursday Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are falling back 8 ½ to 15 ¼ cents across most contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 14 1/2 cents at $11.31 3/4. Soymeal futures are $3.40 to $4.60 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 43 to 55 points lower. There were no deliveries issued against July meal, with 59 issued for July bean oil.

USDA reported another private export sale of 136,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to China this morning, with 120,000 MT for 2026/27 to unknown destinations.

Export Sales data tallied 2025/26 soybean sales at 54,349 MT in the week of July 2, which was barely within the range of analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for between 50,000 and 500,000 MT. That was slightly higher than last week’s marketing year low. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 408,250 MT, which was on the higher end of the estimated range of 150,000 to 500,000 MT. That was the second largest total for the marketing year.

Soy meal sales were tallied at 321,513 MT, vs. estimate if 250,000 to 600,000 MT in total, with 225,542 MT for the current marketing year and 95,989 MT for 2026/27. Bean oil sales were at just 878 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 10,000 MT.

The next 7 days via NOAA’s QPF shows 1 to 2 inches on a line mainly south of I-80 covering most of IN, OH and the southern half of IL, as well as much of MO. Parts of NE, the Dakotas, MN, IA, and WI remain relatively dry. The 8-14 day outlooks show a dryer pattern for much of the main growing regions, with temps looking above higher odds for above normal temperature probabilities. 

WASDE data will be updated on Friday, as a Bloomberg survey of traders shows old crop bean stocks down 3 mbu to 337 mbu. New crop stocks are seen up 22 mbu, mainly on an increase to production from the increased acreage from the June Acreage report.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.86 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.31 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.78, down 15 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.80 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.14 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3054 -0.1459 -1.27%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 68.56 -0.96 -1.38%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 315.6 +4.4 +1.41%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.1647 -0.1085 -0.96%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1180-4 -11-6 -0.99%
Soybean
ZSN26 1181-0 -14-0 -1.17%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1177-2 -16-0 -1.34%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 1
SpaceX Has Massive Multiyear Put Options Volume As SPCX Falls Below IPO Price
Image of Jeff Bezos by Fred Duval via Shutterstock 2
Jeff Bezos Says ‘We Don’t Have a Revenue Problem’ in America — Bottom Half Paying Just 3% of Taxes Means ‘We Can Find 3%’
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
PLUG Stock Alert: Plug Power Just Scored a Major Green Hydrogen Win in Australia
Abbvie Inc HQ photo-by vzphotos via iStock 4
AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Tumble as Oil Jumps After Trump Says U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Is Over, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.