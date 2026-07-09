ResMed's Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $29.9 billion , San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) is a global health technology company dedicated to improving lives through innovative, AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices, and intelligent software. Operating in over 140 countries, Resmed is transforming home healthcare by making it more personalized, accessible, and effective, with a vision of helping people achieve better sleep, breathing, and overall health.

The San Diego, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect RMD to report an adjusted EPS of $2.90 , up 13.7% from $2.55 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict ResMed to post adjusted EPS of $11.13, a 16.5% increase from $9.55 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of ResMed have decreased 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.8% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 20.2% return over the same period.

ResMed reported fiscal Q3 2026 results on Apr. 30 that exceeded Wall Street expectations , with adjusted EPS of $2.86 and revenue rising 11% year over year to $1.43 billion, driven by strong demand for its sleep apnea and respiratory care devices. The company also stated that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could help bring more patients into the sleep apnea treatment market, as increased awareness and medical consultations may lead to greater adoption of ResMed’s therapies and devices. However, the stock fell 4.1% the next day.