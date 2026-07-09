Ford’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford Motor Company (F) is one of the world's largest and most recognized automotive manufacturers. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a broad portfolio of vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), commercial vans, passenger cars, and luxury automobiles. Ford operates through three customer-focused business segments.

Ford Blue oversees the company's traditional gasoline-powered and hybrid vehicle portfolio; Ford Model e is responsible for developing electric vehicles (EVs) and the software platforms that support connected driving experiences; while Ford Pro serves commercial customers with vehicles, fleet management solutions, and business-focused services tailored to their operational needs. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, Ford also provides financing, leasing, and related financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Currently valued at a market capitalization of approximately $53.8 billion, Ford is gearing up to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28. Wall Street expects the automaker to post earnings of $0.35 per share, representing a 5.4% year-over-year decline.

Even so, Ford has built a respectable track record of outperforming expectations, having beaten analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, with just one miss during that period. Looking beyond the upcoming quarter, analysts remain optimistic about Ford's earnings trajectory. Consensus estimates call for fiscal 2026 EPS to increase 50.5% year over year to $1.64, followed by another 11.6% increase to $1.83 in fiscal 2027.

Turning to its stock performance, Ford shares have delivered a respectable 14.4% gain over the past year. While that trails the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.8% return, the automaker has comfortably outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), which has advanced just 4.8% during the same period.

Ford delivered a strong start to fiscal 2026 when it reported first-quarter earnings on April 29, easily clearing Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 6% year over year to $43.3 billion, comfortably topping the consensus estimate of $38.9 billion, as strong net vehicle pricing, a richer mix of commercial vehicle sales, and demand for high-margin off-road trims fueled growth.

That momentum translated into outstanding profitability, with net income reaching $2.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS surging to $0.66, crushing analysts' forecast of just $0.20. While Ford's underlying business remained strong, results also benefited from a $1.3 billion one-time tariff-related gain, helping propel adjusted EBIT to $3.5 billion during the quarter.

However, Wall Street remains on the sidelines when it comes to Ford. The stock currently carries a consensus "Hold" rating. Of the 23 analysts covering the automaker, six rate it "Strong Buy," 14 recommend "Hold," and three maintain "Strong Sell" ratings. Meanwhile, the average price target of $14.25 suggests a modest 5.8% upside from current levels, reflecting tempered expectations for the stock's near-term performance.