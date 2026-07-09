Here's What to Expect From Amazon.com's Next Earnings Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is the world's largest online retailer and marketplace. The company engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscription services through online and physical stores. With a market cap of $2.6 trillion, its products include books, music, computers, electronics, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers. It also operates a cloud platform offering services globally. The online retail behemoth is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMZN to report a profit of $1.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.3% from $1.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect AMZN to report EPS of $7.75, up 8.1% from $7.17 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 30.2% year over year to $10.09 in fiscal 2027.

AMZN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6% returns over the same time frame.

AMZN underperformed heading into Prime Day as investors focused on one key problem even as a clear opportunity sat ahead. The problem is that worries persisted around heavy AI spending, slowing consumer demand, and whether the infrastructure investments would have paid off quickly enough.

On Apr. 29, AMZN shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS came in at $1.59, down 42.8% year over year. The company’s revenue was $181.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $177.8 billion. For Q2, AMZN expects revenue in the range of $194 billion to $199 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AMZN stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 56 analysts covering the stock, 48 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” AMZN’s average analyst price target is $315.44, indicating a notable potential upside of 29.5% from the current levels.