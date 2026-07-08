What You Need To Know Ahead of Masco's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $16 billion , Masco Corporation ( MAS ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Its portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Behr®, Delta®, hansgrohe®, Liberty®, and HotSpring®, delivering innovative solutions that create value for customers and shareholders.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company is set to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts project MAS to report an adjusted EPS of $1.29 , a marginal decline from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter . The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the home improvement firm to report adjusted EPS of $4.25, up 7.3% from $3.96 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 10.4% year-over-year to $4.69 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Masco have increased 21.5% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.5% return . However, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 22.5% gain over the same period.

Shares of Masco climbed 10.8% on Apr. 22 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with net sales rising 6% to $1.92 billion, operating profit increasing 10% to $316 million, and adjusted operating profit growing 13% to $324 million, lifting the adjusted operating margin to 16.9%. The rally was further supported by 20% growth in adjusted EPS to $1.04, 9% growth in Plumbing Products sales, and the return of $267 million to shareholders, including $202 million used to repurchase 3.1 million shares.

Investor sentiment also benefited from Masco maintaining its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.10 - $4.30.