EMCOR's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services. Valued at $35 billion by market cap, the company specializes in the design, installation, integration, and start-up of distribution systems for electrical power, lighting systems, and low-voltage systems such as fire and security alarms, voice and data communication, ventilation, and plumbing and piping systems. The leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EME to report a profit of $7.23 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $6.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect EME to report EPS of $29.37, up 13.5% from $25.87 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.8% year over year to $32.83 in fiscal 2027.

EME stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 39.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 22.5% gains over the same time frame.

EME beat estimates on strong data center, institutional, and manufacturing demand, with AI/cloud projects driving growth. CEO Anthony Guzzi cited solid execution and a rising backlog. Moreover, management remains optimistic on data center, healthcare, and water work, focusing on disciplined project selection, workforce training, and operational excellence to sustain growth.

On Apr. 29, EME shares closed down by 3.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $6.84 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.85. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. EME expects full-year EPS to be $28.25 to $29.75, and revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $19.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EME stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” EME’s average analyst price target is $950.62, indicating a potential upside of 23.7% from the current levels.