Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

EMCOR's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Plumber working in faucet with thermostat by ungvar via Adobe Stock
Plumber working in faucet with thermostat by ungvar via Adobe Stock

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services. Valued at $35 billion by market cap, the company specializes in the design, installation, integration, and start-up of distribution systems for electrical power, lighting systems, and low-voltage systems such as fire and security alarms, voice and data communication, ventilation, and plumbing and piping systems. The leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EME to report a profit of $7.23 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $6.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect EME to report EPS of $29.37, up 13.5% from $25.87 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.8% year over year to $32.83 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

EME stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 39.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EME beat estimates on strong data center, institutional, and manufacturing demand, with AI/cloud projects driving growth. CEO Anthony Guzzi cited solid execution and a rising backlog. Moreover, management remains optimistic on data center, healthcare, and water work, focusing on disciplined project selection, workforce training, and operational excellence to sustain growth.

On Apr. 29, EME shares closed down by 3.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $6.84 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.85. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. EME expects full-year EPS to be $28.25 to $29.75, and revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $19.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EME stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” EME’s average analyst price target is $950.62, indicating a potential upside of 23.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 182.38 -3.18 -1.71%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
EME 768.38 -18.91 -2.40%
Emcor Group

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 4
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 5
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.