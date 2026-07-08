Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Verisk’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Verisk Analytics Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Verisk Analytics Inc office building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

New Jersey-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is a leading global data analytics and technology company that provides risk assessment, decision-support, and software solutions primarily to the insurance industry. Valued at a market cap of $24.6 billion, the company helps insurers, reinsurers, brokers, corporations, governments, and financial institutions analyze risk, improve underwriting accuracy, detect fraud, and streamline claims management.

VRSK is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings shortly. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.94 on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.63, up 6.6% from $7.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 13.5% year over year to $8.66 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Verisk’s shares have declined 39% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX33.5% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI36.7% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Verisk has trailed the broader market over the past year as investor sentiment weakened over concerns that advances in generative AI could erode the company's competitive advantage in insurance data and analytics. The stock also faced pressure from slowing revenue growth, softer demand for catastrophe-related analytics, reduced federal contract activity, and a lower revenue outlook. More recently, sentiment was further dented after Nasdaq announced that Verisk would be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Index as part of its June 2026 quarterly rebalance, a move that likely triggered passive fund outflows and weighed on the shares.

Analysts are moderately bullish on VRSK, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and ten suggest a “Hold.” VRSK’s average analyst price target is $220.67, indicating an upside of 14.8% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 182.38 -3.18 -1.71%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
VRSK 192.25 +4.46 +2.37%
Verisk Analytics Inc

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 4
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 5
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.